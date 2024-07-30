American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.530-5.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.53-5.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.15.

AEP stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. 1,360,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

