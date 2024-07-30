American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.53-5.73 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $97.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.