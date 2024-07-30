American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,844 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,735. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.93. The company had a trading volume of 105,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $253.73. The stock has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

