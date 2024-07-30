Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Up 26.4% in July

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 566,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,867. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

