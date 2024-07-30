AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMSF stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

