AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of AMSF traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. 10,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $923.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMSF. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

