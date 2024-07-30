Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NGLOY. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,733.33.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Stock Down 1.8 %

Anglo American Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.05 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.