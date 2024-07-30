AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $245,342,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,322 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 492,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 446,132 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:AU traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 385,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,521. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

