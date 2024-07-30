Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.
Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aquestive Therapeutics
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.