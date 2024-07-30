Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.82 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.