Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Gap Down to $63.30

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.30, but opened at $61.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 1,112,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

