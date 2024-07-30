Archrock (AROC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 348,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Archrock has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

