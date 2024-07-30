Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.24 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Ark has a market cap of $67.43 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001477 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,469,338 coins and its circulating supply is 182,469,376 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

