Arko (ARKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARKO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Arko has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $745.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARKO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

