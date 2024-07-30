Ascent Group LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.16. 361,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.43 and its 200-day moving average is $426.38. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.