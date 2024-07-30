Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,734 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Vistra by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vistra by 633.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,846,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.