Ascent Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 126,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 82,943 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $4,786,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $388,027,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VMC traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.53. The company had a trading volume of 540,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

