Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,377. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $229.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.