Ascent Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.05.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.21. 433,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

