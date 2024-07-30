Ascent Group LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,602 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
