Ascent Group LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,454 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 245,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.1% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,979 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,856 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

