Ascent Group LLC Has $446,000 Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.73. The company had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,196. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $108.88.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

