Ascent Group LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,545. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

