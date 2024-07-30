Ascent Group LLC Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.