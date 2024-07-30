Ascent Group LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,228. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

