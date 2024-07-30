Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cencora Stock Up 2.1 %
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
