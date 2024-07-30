Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,778 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

