Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,724 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 1,063,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,215. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

