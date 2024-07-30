Ascent Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $129.37. 284,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

