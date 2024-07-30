Ascent Group LLC Sells 689 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.06. 71,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,253. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.