Asure Software (ASUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asure Software stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

