Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.67.

NYSE ATO opened at $127.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $127.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,472,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,641,000 after acquiring an additional 127,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,661 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

