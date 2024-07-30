ATN International’s (ATNI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATNI

ATN International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ATN International has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ATN International by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ATN International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.