AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AUO Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AUOTY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 114,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,118. AUO has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

AUO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

