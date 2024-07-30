Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $5.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

