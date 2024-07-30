AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Shares Down 21%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

