Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $257.80

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $257.80 and last traded at $257.80, with a volume of 78152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

