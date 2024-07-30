Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $10.54 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.69 or 0.00040465 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and approximately $251.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,216,720 coins and its circulating supply is 394,870,350 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

