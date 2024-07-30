AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $208.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $211.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average is $189.61.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
