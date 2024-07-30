AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Up 22.5% in July

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

RCEL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.25. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,240.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

