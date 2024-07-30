Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.06

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.06 and last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 41882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

