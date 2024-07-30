Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bank of China Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of China stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.49 billion during the quarter.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Bank of China Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

