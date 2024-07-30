Baxter International (BAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Baxter International has set its Q2 guidance at $0.65-$0.67 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.88-$2.98 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAX opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

