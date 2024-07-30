Baxter International (BAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Baxter International has set its Q2 guidance at $0.65-$0.67 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.88-$2.98 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Baxter International Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BAX opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.
Baxter International Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.
View Our Latest Research Report on BAX
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Should You Invest in Bonds? Here’s What to Know
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.