Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,100 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,423,324 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

Airbnb stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.69. 1,677,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,783. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

