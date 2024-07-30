Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $201.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,651. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.19. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

