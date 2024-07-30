Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,668,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,998,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,104,000 after acquiring an additional 155,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,988,000 after purchasing an additional 491,589 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

