Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,360 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.64.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $337.70. The stock had a trading volume of 415,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $343.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,551.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $29,994,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

