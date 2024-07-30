Bayesian Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 218.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

CPB traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. 1,123,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

About Campbell Soup



Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

