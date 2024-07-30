Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $720,000 Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $42,758,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,556,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after buying an additional 725,221 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 968,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 716,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,341,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Craig Hallum raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,249. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

