Bayesian Capital Management LP Increases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 161.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 1,953,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

