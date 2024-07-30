Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.08. 802,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,105. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.21 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.